Los Osos man files lawsuit over election, dies before hearing

February 10, 2019

Stephen Best, the Los Osos candidate who filed a suit alleging wrongdoing in the 2018 election, died Saturday following a long-term illness. [Cal Coast Times]

Best lost his bid for a seat on the board by less than 1 percent of the votes. In December, Best filed the lawsuit after San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong admitted his office erred in allowing Christine Womack to run unchallenged for one of three open seats.

In his suit, Best sought to have the seat filled “through a democratic, fair and transparent process.”

Last week, the Los Osos Community Services District Board confirmed Womack’s election to a two-year term, discounting advice from San Luis Obispo County officials.

Best’s lawsuit had been scheduled for a case management conference on Feb. 11.

For over 25 years, Best worked as a contractor in the green energy field. He also advocated for a dog park in Los Osos and solutions to lower homelessness.

