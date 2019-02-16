Los Osos man who shot intruder works a a CMC guard

February 16, 2019

The man who shot an intruder attempting to break into his Los Osos home early Friday morning works as a correctional officer at the California Men’s Colony. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 3 a.m., the correctional officer noticed a man attempting to break into his home on the 1300 block of 6th Street, retrieved his gun and shot the alleged intruder.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff deputies arrived to find the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

As of Friday at 4 p.m., the intruder remained at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. Officials are not releasing further information about the suspect’s condition at this time.

