Man struck, killed by train in Paso Robles

February 6, 2019

A man who walked onto the railroad tracks in Paso Robles was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday evening. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5 p.m., the train crashed into the man near Highway 101 and Niblick Road. Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim, and an investigation into the death is ongoing, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

KSBY reports the man was walking northbound on the train tracks prior to getting hit. The train conductor saw the pedestrian and sounded the train’s horn, but the man did not get off the tracks.

It is unclear why the man walked onto the tracks.

