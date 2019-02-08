Front Page  »  

Raid of of Oceano home nets drugs, five arrests and a toddler

February 8, 2019

Deputies arrested five individuals Thursday following the search of an Oceano home that was targeted as part of a narcotics investigation. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 9 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and Gang Task force served a search warrant at a home in the 2100 block of Nipomo Street. It is unclear what exactly investigators found during the search, but sheriff’s officials say deputies arrested five suspects for outstanding warrants and drug related charges that include possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators did find a 1-year-old child at the Oceano home, according to the sheriff’s office. Child Welfare Services took custody of the toddler.

Sheriff’s officials say, as part of the same investigation, another individual was found to be in possession of an ounce of methamphetamine and a half ounce of heroin. Deputies discovered the drugs while booking the suspect into the SLO County Jail.

The five suspects arrested Thursday are:Rudy Jesse Perez Jr., 36, of San Luis Obispo; Ezekiel Alfred Delagarza, 40, of Arroyo Grande; Addison Jeanise Cravens, 32, of Nipomo; Kasarah Elaine Eskew, 20, of Shell Beach; and Brieana Renee Sandhu, 27, of Oceano. As of Friday morning, Delagarza, Cravens and Eskew remain in jail, while Perez and Sandhu are not in custody, according to the sheriff’s office website.


RoneeCee

Why is Perez not in custody? He was in jail in 2015. Does he have to kill someone to stay locked up?? this is ridiculous!! We do not want these types of people on the streets


02/08/2019 11:50 am
jimmy_me

If you’re going to break the law, hold off on the facial tattoos.


02/08/2019 11:07 am
1965buick

Facial tats are cool, man.


02/08/2019 1:00 pm
