SLO County Supervisor John Peschong seeking re-election in 2020
February 4, 2019
First District San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Peschong has announced he will run for a second term in office. [Cal Coast Times]
Peschong’s seat is up for election in 2020, as are the seats belonging to supervisors Debbie Arnold and Adam Hill. Arnold has already announced she will run for reelection.
Peschong, a longtime political consultant, was elected District 1 supervisor in Nov. 2016, when he defeated Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin in a runoff election for the seat. Peschong has since been part of a conservative board majority, along with Arnold and Supervisor Lynn Compton.
Upon taking his seat as a county supervisor, Peschong immediately stepped into the board chairman role. He served as board chairman in each of his first two years as a supervisor.
Prior to getting elected to the board of supervisors, Peschong served as a member or supporter of many local organizations, including the Templeton Education Foundation, Paso Robles Children Museum, Art for Children, Cattlemen’s Association, SLO County Farm Bureau and the local 4-H. Peschong is also the former president of the Central Coast Taxpayers Association and Lincoln Club of San Luis Obispo County, and he spent nearly a decade as a gubernatorial appointee to the Mid-State Fair Board of Directors.
District 1 includes Paso Robles, much of Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, the Lake Nacimiento area and Adelaide. No challenger has thus far announced intent to run for the District 1 seat.
The upcoming county supervisor elections will take place earlier than usual because California has moved up its primary from June to March.
