Two pedestrians hit by a car in Santa Maria in about 30-minute span

February 28, 2019

In a span of about 30 minutes Wednesday evening, two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Santa Maria. [Cal Coast Times]

First, shortly before 7 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 300 block of W. Main Street, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. The patient was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Then, shortly before 7:30 p.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the 700 block of E. Orange Street. Again, the patient was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries.

It is unclear if the two incidents are related. Officials have not released additional details about the collisions.

Santa Maria police responded to both collisions, and a fire engine came out to the scene of the second accident.

