100,000 gallons of water spilled from pipeline in Atascadero

March 10, 2019

A pipeline broke in Atascadero Saturday morning spewing about 100,000 gallons of water from the Lake Nacimiento water line. [Cal Coast Times]

Workers determined a valve that manages air bubbles in the line broke shortly after 8 a.m. sending water into the air on Rocky Canyon Road near Halcon Road. In less then an hour, San Luis Obispo County Public Works crews were able to stop the leak.

Atascadero Fire is on scene with @CALFIRE_SLO resources on Rocky Canyon Rd. for a broken waterline. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/BPg6hw5J0H — Atascadero Fire (@ATAFireL3600) March 9, 2019

