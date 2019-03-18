Atascadero teen and woman killed in DUI crash in Santa Maria

March 18, 2019

The Santa Maria Police Department has identified the two people killed Saturday morning in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Maria as Madison Elizabeth Coleman, 17, and Monica Gonzalez, 20, both of Atascadero. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 3 a.m., two cars collided at a high-rate of speed at the intersection of Donovan Road and Miller Street, according to police. During the crash, two occupants of a Jeep Grand Cherokee were ejected onto the road.

Medical personnel transported three occupants of the Jeep to a local hospital where later Coleman and Gonzales died from their injuries. The third person, said to be between the ages of 18 to 20 years old, remains in critical condition.

Officers booked the sole occupant of the second vehicle, Javier Artemio Cortes, 27, into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of suspicion of driving under the influence.

