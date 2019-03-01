Blaze damages retired fire captain’s San Luis Obispo house

March 1, 2019

A fire burned the garage and possibly an antique car at the San Luis Obispo home of retired fire captain Ed Marcom Thursday night. [KSBY]

Marcom worked for 30 years as a firefighter, retiring from the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department in 1995, according to the Transparent California database. Marcom is also the owner of Fast Eddie’s Car Wash on Marsh Street in SLO.

Marcom is an avid classic car enthusiast who drives around town in a 1933 Ford sedan, according to the business website.

The fire was first spotted at about 9:30 p.m. at Marcom’s home at 601 Skyline Drive. The home was occupied at the time, but everyone who was inside made it out safely.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the garage of the home on fire. Firefighters contained the blaze to a single vehicle.

There were multiple vehicles in the garage, including a couple antique cars, said SLO Battalion Chief Neal Berryman. The extent of the damage has not yet been disclosed.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.

