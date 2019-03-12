Cal Poly police searching for man who allegedly slashed car and bike tires

March 12, 2019

Cal Poly police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed the tires of vehicles and bicycles and vandalized other property on the university campus over the weekend. [Cal Coast Times]

The vandalism took place in the early morning hours on Sunday at several locations on the campus, a university press release states. Police have obtained two videos that appear to show the same culprit.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 20 to 25 years old, who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build, and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with an Indian chief design, blue jeans, and a blue baseball cap with white writing on it.

Cal Poly is circulating two still images of the suspect from the surveillance footage. Anyone who can provide information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Cal Poly police at (805) 756-2281 or police@calpoly.edu. Informants can also call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

