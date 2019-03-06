Front Page  »  

Cal Poly warns campus community, student diagnosed with chickenpox

March 6, 2019

A Cal Poly student has been diagnoses with chickenpox, university officials announced in a message to the campus community on Tuesday that stressed the serious nature of the illness. [Cal Coast Times]

Health officials have confirmed the diagnosis, the message said. In an attempt to reduce the risk of exposure to others, university officials working with the student to identify the areas on campus the individual visited.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chickenpox is a highly contagious disease that affects adults, as well as children, and spreads through close contact. A person who contracts chickenpox is contagious from one to two days before the onset of an itchy, blister-like rash until all lesions have scabbed. It takes about 10 to 21 days following exposure for a person to develop chickenpox.

In addition to the rash, which first appears on the chest, back and face before spreading all over the body, chickenpox symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and loss of appetite. Those symptoms may develop one to two days before the rash.

Health officials suggest vaccination to prevent chickenpox. Every year, more than 3.5 million cases of the disease, 9,000 hospitalizations and 100 deaths are prevented by chickenpox vaccination in the United States, according to the CDC.

Individuals who show signs or symptoms of the disease should seek medical help immediately. Likewise, health officials recommend minimizing scratching to prevent the virus from spreading and minimizing exposure to others by staying home until lesions scab over.


DocT

OMG….The mortality rate of chickenpox is 0.0014% in adults. Added with the 20 times lower mortality rate for children who get the disease, it all boils down to 100 deaths per year, nearly all of them in immune-compromised adults. And that’s from roughly 4 million cases of chicken pox per year world-wide, according to official government experts at the CDC.


In the USA, there are less than 20,000 cases per year and 2 people die per year from Chicken Pox in the USA.


2 deaths per year folks. I’m scared to death…..which would make 3 deaths per year from chicken pox if I actually died from fright.


Now that this horror has us all huddling at home in fear let’s hope and pray that this poor man doesn’t drive in a car to get medical care. Why do I say such a thing? Because vehicle mortality rates in the USA are about 11.4 people dead per 100,00 drivers.


This means that riding in a car to see the doctor is 4.5x more dangerous than getting the chicken pox as an adult.


We need to vaccinate everyone and ban automobiles.


BTW, my statistics are good, but my logic is sarcastic. I’m sure not everyone will understand….but that’s OK.


The important thing is to feel afraid.


03/06/2019 2:48 pm
shelworth

You know, there’s a vaccine for that now…


03/06/2019 1:59 pm
DocT

there’s a vaccine for irrational fear and poor ability to understand statistics and game theory? I’m interested. I just wonder what the side-effects for such a vaccine might be……


03/06/2019 3:06 pm
﻿