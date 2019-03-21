Cambria man sentenced to a year in jail for sexual assault

A 73-year-old Cambria man who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a female friend after she said no was sentenced Wednesday to 364 days in jail. [Cal Coast Times]

In February, a jury composed of eight women and four men found Herbert George Connor guilty of misdemeanor charges of sexual assault and sexual battery, and a felony charge of sexual battery by restraint.

During a lengthy sentencing hearing, Connor’s attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu sought a new trial because of issues with jury instruction, an argument District Attorney Dan Dow succeeded in stopping. Dow also was able to squelch motions to dismiss the misdemeanor charges because of issues with statutes of limitation and to have the felony charge changed to a misdemeanor.

Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy then sentenced Connor to 364 days in jail, three-years of supervised probation, and mandatory sex-offender counseling. He will also be required to pay the victim financial restitution, in an amount yet to be determined.

Throughout the case, Funke-Bilu accused Dow of wrongdoing including prosecuting the case for political reasons, trivializing reasonable doubt in his questioning of prospective jurors, and withholding DNA evidence.

It is likely Connor will appeal the case, Funke-Bilu said.

