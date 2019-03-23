Correction: Feb. 19 article about pot shop point system

March 22, 2019

A Feb. 19 article about donations to candidates raising questions about San Luis Obispo’s marijuana shop point system misstated SLO Councilwoman Erika Stewart’s participation in a vote regarding criteria for marijuana store applicants. Stewart was not sworn in until the day after the vote and did not participate in setting the criteria. The story also stated that affiliates of three marijuana shop applicants attended an Oct. 28, fundraiser held by Helios Dayspring and natural Healing Center. A representative of Helios Dayspring said that donors affiliated with other pot shop applicants did not attend Dayspring’s fundraiser.

Loading...