Elderly Paso Robles woman facing vehicular manslaughter charges

March 24, 2019

A 77-year-old Paso Robles woman, who drove her SUV in front of a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 46, is facing misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges. [KSBY]

On the afternoon of Feb. 8, Barry Stephenson, 68, of Atascadero was headed westbound on Highway 46 when a Toyota SUV driven by Susan Dollenmore pulled out of the Hunter Ranch Golf Course. The SUV pulled in front of Stephenson, who was unable to stop and crashed into the back of the SUV.

Stephenson was thrown from his motorcycle, onto the highway, and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Dollenmore’s arraignment is scheduled for April 8.

