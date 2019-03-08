Judge revokes bail for Paso Robles alleged murderer

March 8, 2019

A San Luis Obispo judge revoked the bail on Thursday of a Paso Robles man accused of stabbing to death his pregnant girlfriend and simultaneously killing the couple’s unborn baby. [Tribune]

Prior to the court hearing, Daniel Raul Rodriquez Johnson, 31, was being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $2 million. Prosecutors requested during the arraignment hearing that Johnson’s bail be revoked, and Judge Dodie Harmon approved the request.

The arraignment hearing was Johnson’s first court appearance since he allegedly killed Carrington Jane Broussard, 27. Broussard was nine months pregnant, and neighbors said she was scheduled for a C-section this week.

Johnson is charged with two counts of murder, as well as enhancements that could cause him to face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. Additionally, Johnson faces charges of carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest, DUI, and exhibiting a deadly weapon.

On March 2, SLO County Sheriff’s deputies discovered Broussard’s body while assisting CHP officers in a chase. Shortly before 6 a.m. that day, Johnson crashed his car on York Mountain Road in Templeton, prompting a strange sequence of events.

While officers spoke with an ambulance driver, Johnson commandeered a CHP patrol vehicle and headed westbound on Highway 46. Johnson left his and Broussard’s 2-year-old and 4-year-old children at the crash site.

Officers deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the stolen CHP vehicle on northbound Highway 1. Johnson, however, fled into dense brush with a knife he took from the CHP vehicle.

After officers shot Johnson with multiple bean bag rounds, they managed to take him into custody. As part of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies went to the couple’s home in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane in the Heritage Ranch area and found Broussard’s body.

During Thursday’s hearing, public defender Patricia Ashbaugh sought to postpone Johnson’s arraignment. Harmon approved the request and continued the arraignment hearing until next Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil for Broussard is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Rock ’N’ Robles Grill and Pizza Kitchen in Heritage Ranch.

