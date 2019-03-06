Lightning strikes and rain hit the Central Coast, incredible photos

March 6, 2019

Thunderstorms produced an impressive lighting storm, hail and flooding across the Central Coast Tuesday night. [Cal Coast Times]

Lighting strikes were heaviest in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties where meteorologists recorded over 1,000 Lightning strikes. The lightning briefly knocked out runway lights at the Santa Barbara Airport, resulting in delays of outbound flights.

Throughout the evening, more than 600 San Luis Obispo County homes lost power including more than 300 in Grover Beach, 149 in rural Arroyo Grande, 111 in Paso Robles, and 70 in rural San Luis Obispo.

As of 2 a.m., the highest rainfall rates are under 2 inches. Meteorologist continue to forecast the heaviest rain to begin late Tuesday night and extend into Wednesday morning.

Flooding has shut down several sections of Highway 1 including at 13th Street in Oceano, between Oso Flako Road and Division Street in rural Nipomo, and between Black Road and Solomon Road in Orcutt, according to the CHP.

Loading...