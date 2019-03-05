Paso Robles man allegedly stabbed girlfriend, killing unborn child

March 4, 2019

A Paso Robles man is facing two counts of murder after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times killing her and their unborn child on Saturday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

Deputies discovered the body of Carrington Jane Broussard, 27, of Paso Robles while assisting CHP officers in the chase of a man fleeing in a stolen CHP vehicle. Broussard, who was nine months pregnant, was scheduled this week for a C-section, neighbors said.

Shortly before 6 am, Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson crashed his car on York Mountain Road in Templeton. While officers spoke with an ambulance driver, Johnson commandeered a CHP patrol vehicle and headed westbound on Highway 46. Johnson left his and Broussard’s 2-year-old and 4-year-old children at the crash site.

Officers deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the CHP vehicle on northbound Highway 1. Johnson, however, fled into dense brush with a knife he took from the CHP vehicle.

After officers shot Johnson with multiple bean bag rounds, they were able to take him into custody. Officers then booked Johnson into the SLO County Jail on charges of DUI, child endangerment, resisting arrest, car theft, and evading law enforcement.

As part of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies went to the couples home in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane in the Heritage Ranch area and found Broussard’s body. She had been stabbed multiple times killing her and her unborn child.

Loading...