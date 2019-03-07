Paso Robles man facing the death penalty for double homicide

A Paso Robles man who is charged with two counts of murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her and their unborn child, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

On Saturday, deputies discovered the body of Carrington Jane Broussard, 27, of Paso Robles, while assisting CHP officers in the chase of a man fleeing authorities in a stolen CHP vehicle. Broussard, who was nine months pregnant, was scheduled for a C-section this week, neighbors said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a homeowner reported Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson had crashed his car into a mailbox and through a fence on York Mountain Road in Templeton.

While officers spoke with an ambulance driver, Johnson commandeered a CHP patrol vehicle and headed westbound on Highway 46. Johnson left his and Broussard’s 2-year-old and 4-year-old children at the crash site.

Officers deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the CHP vehicle on northbound Highway 1. Johnson, however, fled into dense brush with a knife he took from the CHP vehicle.

After officers shot Johnson with multiple bean bag rounds, they managed to take him into custody. As part of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies went to the couple’s home in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane in the Heritage Ranch area and found Broussard’s body.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Johnson with two counts of murder, carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest and exhibiting a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also charged Johnson with enhancements that allow them to seek the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole, according to prosecutors.

Deputy district attorneys Megan Baltierra and Michael Frye are prosecuting the case. Johnson is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Thursday morning.

