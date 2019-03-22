Front Page  »  

Paso Robles plans to build a homeless shelter

March 22, 2019

Local officials are planning to construct a shelter in Paso Robles designed to house and keep warm homeless people during the cold months of the year.

The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero, as well as local homeless services agencies, are partnering on the approximately $1.7 million project. The site of the planned 5,000 square foot, 36-bed facility is next to the Paso Robles Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sulphur Springs Road near the intersection of highways 101 and 46.

Plans call for much of the project to be funded by way of homelessness-related grant money passed down from the state of California to San Luis Obispo County. The agencies involved in the project are applying for those funds, as well as some federal grant money.

The project would help get homeless people out of the Salinas Riverbed, where storms have led to dangerous situations. As currently planned, the shelter would initially be open overnight in the months of November through March.


rukidding

This is a good compassionate decision as no one should ever have to freeze or go hungry in America irregardless of their condition in life. Obviously this is not the answer to the problem but at least someone is trying. My only objection to this is that in Atascadero their is ECHO that has received financial support from the city and is by far the best example in the county, state or nation of what can be done when the government is not in control of the funds. I will have to say that I see no justification with Atascadero using any taxpayer funds, yes grants are taxpayer’s funds, to use in Paso Robles. Paso Robles has a much more robust economy than Atascadero and should be solely responsible for their own project. If grant money is provided to Atascadero it should be spent in Atascadero and directed towards ECHO. Years ago Atascadero “loaned” hundreds of thousands of dollars to Paso Robles with PG&E credits (no cash was involved) with no strings attached or any repayment schedule. The citizens of Atascadero need to keep their funds and spend them in Atascadero.


03/22/2019 9:19 am
DPINC

Turn the old boys school Paso by airport in into a mental health facility …The homeless should be arrested for being a danger to themselves and others taken to the boys school for 72 hour evaluation .. Then kept at facility to dry out withdraw from drugs and booze and only released when going competent to exist in society .There should be counciling and pre release program to arrange for housing and possible job training and health care and hygiene taught and enforced .Ronald Reagan closed alot of California mental health facilities now the public is the mental health facility .. Codgering is not the answer tough love and coinciding in a controlled program with military regiment to to teach and create normal human traits is what is needed .


03/22/2019 8:50 am
DPINC

Build it and they will come …..in San Miguel ex council member Harry Ovitt opened up his downtown commercial building to the homeless aka crazies criminals and the lazy for breakfast and sack lunch .The homeless would come out of riverbed in morning headed for Harry’s building ….meanwhile you would see 10 Cars on each street with car doors wide open as the homeless would go thru peoples cars looking for trinkets….even going into peoples yards and stealing recyclables out of peoples storage containers … A paso homeless shelter is not a win win….you ever wonder how homeless have 30 bicycles each. . cause they steal them out of peoples yards


03/22/2019 8:36 am
