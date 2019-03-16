SLO County students strike against climate change

Several dozen San Luis Obispo County students skipped school on Friday, joining more than a million students from 123 countries, to demand stronger climate policies. [Cal Coast Times]

Locally, students demands included opposition to the Plains All American pipeline project, opposition to the Cat Canyon oil project, and to have SLO County join the city of SLO’s commitment to carbon neutrality.

During the demonstration outside the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, participants held signs and spoke about climate change and the need for a healthy planet.

Even though the protest was scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., shortly after noon all the protestors had left some leaving the area littered with their campaign signs.

