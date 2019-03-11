Underage driver crashes into a pole in Santa Maria
An underage driver crashed into a power pole in Santa Maria Sunday night and then fled the scene, but was later arrested. [KSBY]
At about 10 p.m., the juvenile hit a power pole in the 1800 block of Betteravia Road. The boy drove away, but then returned to the scene with injuries he suffered during the crash.
Officers arrested the boy and booked him into juvenile hall. Police are not releasing his identity.
A city of Santa Maria tweet says an initial report indicated the power pole had six transformers on it and lines were down. But, PG&E’s map did not show a power outage in the area.
Following the collision, authorities closed Betteravia Road from Mahoney Road to Black Road.
