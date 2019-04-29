Front Page  »  

California killer with pentagram tattoo beheads his cellmate

April 29, 2019

Jaime Osuna

A man already serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for murder allegedly tortured and beheaded his cellmate in what authorities are describing as a sadistic act. [LA Times]

On the morning of March 9, guards at Corcoran State Prison found Luis Romero dead in his cell. Prosecutors allege Jaime Osuna removed several of Romero’s body parts overnight while repeatedly cutting him with a sharp metal object wrapped in string and attached to a handle.

Romero bled to death as a result of multiple sharp force trauma injuries, and his body was mutilated, according to an autopsy reported released on Friday. Kings County Assistant District Attorney Phil Esbenshade said the murder is the most gruesome case he has seen in terms of the heinousness in the killing.

Prosecutors have charged Osuna with murder, torture, mayhem and weapons possession. The torture charge consists of an allegation that Osuna acted “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion, and for a sadistic purpose.”

Osuna, who has pleaded not guilty to the new charges, was sentenced to life without parole for the killing of Yvette Pena, 37, at a Bakersfield motel in 2011. Romero had been serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for a Los Angeles County murder.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is conducting an internal investigation into the murder of Romero. Corrections officials have transferred Osuna to a Stockton prison for inmates who need medical or mental healthcare. Officials are not disclosing the reason for transferring Osuna, citing privacy laws.


Loading...
Related:


7
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
shelworth

Maybe it was suicide?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
04/29/2019 1:50 pm
Rambunctious

Who gave this guy a cellmate?……


Vote Up4Vote Down 
04/29/2019 1:01 pm
jdchem

I bet he can be rehabilitated.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
04/29/2019 12:52 pm
DocT

Yep. it will cost money, of course. Taxes will need to be raised. BTW, it costs more to house this guy than most people reading this post make in a year.


I say just keep him in jail, give him good TV, heart-healthy diet, full medical/dental care and of course the right to vote Democrat.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
04/29/2019 2:09 pm
deepsea

Hmmm,

Tenets of the Satanic Temple. Who’d a thought? I wonder if he’ll get excommunicated?


There are seven fundamental tenets.


One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.

The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.

One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone.

The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one’s own.

Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs.

People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one’s best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.

Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.


Vote Up3Vote Down 
04/29/2019 12:22 pm
DPINC

Sometimes these situations are arranged by prison staff going off the deep end .The guy missing his head may have been a problem inmate … So staff put him in cell with the guillotine to straighten him out …Or staff made a mistake putting these 2 together .I seriously doubt the inmate killed him for no reason .. The dead inmate could have also been a stoolie or was stealing from this inmate etc etc. For every action ….there is a cause . The inmates who work in clerical can arrange bed moves …this could have been a internal gang killing arranged by inmates .Or the family of the girl Romero killed paid the guillotine to kill Romero …Lots of possibilities


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
04/29/2019 11:45 am
Ben Daho

AND? It’s funny how Republicans scream at the top of their lungs about the 2nd half of the 2nd amendment and tell people that they are patriots and defender of the constitution (as long as it benefits them) https://www.census.gov/history/pdf/Article_1_Section_2.pdf


Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which

may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers, which shall be

determined by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to

Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other

Persons. The actual Enumeration shall be made within three Years after the first Meeting

of the Congress of the United States, and within every subsequent Term of ten Years, in

such Manner as they shall by Law direct. The Number of Representatives shall not

exceed one for every thirty Thousand, but each State shall have at Least one

Representative; and until such enumeration shall be made, the State of New Hampshire

shall be entitled to chuse three, Massachusetts eight, Rhode-Island and Providence

Plantations one, Connecticut five, New-York six, New Jersey four, Pennsylvania eight,

Delaware one, Maryland six, Virginia ten, North Carolina five, South Carolina five, and

Georgia three.


Vote Up-16Vote Down 
04/29/2019 11:41 am
﻿