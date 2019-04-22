Fire destroys car in Arroyo Grande, video
April 22, 2019
FCFA and @CALFIRE_SLO responded to a vehicle accident with fire in vegetation SB 101 / Grand. Thankfully all occupants out of the car and ok! #fivecitiesfire #arroyogrande #groverbeach #oceano #calfire_slo pic.twitter.com/TttKgl9egT
— Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) April 21, 2019
A vehicle caught on fire and severely burned near Highway 101 and Grand Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. [Cal Coast Times]
All of the occupants managed to get out of the car and are okay, fire officials said in a tweet. The blaze spread into vegetation near the highway before firefighters extinguished it.
Authorities closed a section of highway as firefighters tended to the blaze. It is unclear what caused the car to catch on fire.
