Firefighters free a woman after she crashed into a tree

April 29, 2019

A woman suffered major injuries and needed to be extricated from her vehicle after crashing into a tree on Saturday in Atascadero. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 3 p.m., the woman’s car slammed into a tree alongside Highway 41 near Los Altos Road, according to the Atascadero Fire Department. Fire personnel used hydraulic cutters to remove the roof of the vehicle in order to free the woman.

Responders transported her to Sierra Vista Regional Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Loading...