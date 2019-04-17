Garbage truck catches fire, dumps burning trash on Morro Bay street

A fire erupted in a commercial trash truck in Morro Bay on Tuesday afternoon, prompting the driver to dump a load of burning debris onto a street in a residential neighborhood. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 2 p.m., the driver noticed the fire and dumped the burning debris at the intersection of Tahiti Street and Tide Avenue. Morro Bay firefighters extinguished the blaze with help from Cal Fire.

Authorities shut down the area to traffic and reopened the streets later in the day. No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

Scott Subler, a Morro Bay Fire Department engineer, told the Tribune a spent propane canister was found in the burned debris. The spent propane canister could possibly have been the cause of the blaze, though fire investigators have yet to make a determination, Subler said.

