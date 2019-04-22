Is SLO County staff working to reduce public participation?

April 22, 2019

By JULIE TACKER

As a countywide government watcher from Los Osos, I have been expecting the long-awaited Morro Bay sewer plant proposal to make its way through San Luis Obispo County’s approval process and perhaps to the California Coastal Commission. This would be the normal process, since the city has chosen a location outside city limits.

But now the city is wanting to skip the county approval process and move straight to the California Coastal Commission, in an item located on the SLO County Board of Supervisor agenda. If approved, this would greatly inhibit the public of its right to be heard locally. Public comment helps shape projects to better fit their community and mitigate impacts.

Under the same agenda number, staff is requesting that SLO County Planning Director Trevor Keith have the abilty to consoldate future permitting requests in the Coastal Zone.

The new planning director, just hired in August, would then have the authority to approve or deny consolidation of requests that are exempt from CEQA, at his discretion, without the benefit of a board hearing or public input. This authority will apply to all projects in the coastal zone, including the three coastal supervisorial districts, from San Simeon to Nipomo.

Many comparisons have been made between Los Osos’ wastewater woes and the Morro Bay situation. What hasn’t been articulated is that the local approvals for Los Osos took into consideration the full breadth of the public who ultimately live with the finished product, its impacts and paid handsomely for it.

The local approvals for Los Osos included 111 conditions crafted by the county planning commission. The Coastal Commission added just nine special conditions. The heavy lifting was done locally, benefiting the public and resulting in a superior project.

The permit consolidation request (item 16) is included on the consent agenda with 27 other items on the Board of Supervisors calendar for Tuesday. Consent calendars are for routine items, that are approved collectively and generally have little, or no public comment or concerns. This process is used for ordinary government duties, like awarding grants, standard contracts and appointing individuals to commissions and advisory boards.

The consent calendar is not the place for this consolidation request to be heard. Citizens of Morro Bay are already upset with the project and the matter should be taken up in a full hearing. This would allow the public access to their representatives with plenty of notice.

Both the city’s request for a consolidated permit and the county board, abdicating its authority to the Planning Director, fly in the face of the California Public Resources Code that recognizes the value of the public. Section 30601(a)(2) says, “The applicant, the appropriate local government, and the commission, which may agree through its executive director, consent to consolidate the permit action, provided that public participation is not substantially impaired by that review consolidation.”

The county’s approach to both these items impairs the public’s ability to participate. Both of these requests should be rescheduled and heard separately in properly noticed public hearings.

