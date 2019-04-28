Man killed in ATV crash at Oceano Dunes

April 28, 2019

A man was killed at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area Friday afternoon in a single vehicle accident. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 2 p.m., a 35-year-old Sacramento man was riding with a group of friends when he broke away and drove up a 25 to 30 foot dune. At the top of the dune, the man hit his brakes which propelled him over his handlebars and down the dune.

The man’s ATV fell on top of him and crushed him.

A week earlier, a woman from San Jose died Friday following a multiple-vehicle crash at the dunes.

