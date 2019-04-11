Front Page  »  

McClatchy downsizing, SLO Tribune moving headquarters

April 11, 2019

As part of a downsizing of the newspaper’s operation, the San Luis Obispo Tribune is moving to a new, smaller office. [Tribune]

In an article penned by The Tribune’s local editor Joe Tarica, the newspaper announced it will move on Monday to an office located on Tank Farm Road near Broad Street. Specifically, the daily newspaper is moving to Suite 220 inside the Edna Valley Office Building at 745 Tank Farm Road.

The Tribune will be departing its South Higuera Street location that was custom-designed for a newspaper publishing operation in 1993. Now, the printing presses are long gone from the South Higuera Street location, and The Tribune has a smaller staff that focuses on digital news, Tarica wrote in the article.

The Tribune is now primarily printed in Santa Maria. Also, as a result of McClatchy’s recent nationwide reorganization of its newspapers, The Tribune now has a an out-of-town publisher, as well as a regional editor based in Sacramento.

On Wednesday, McClatchy’s stock closed at $3.95, the lowest it has been in recent months, if not years. The newspaper publisher is currently faced with a $150 million lawsuit that was filed by United States Congressman Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) over reporting by The Fresno Bee.

The Tribune is closing its South Higuera Street office Thursday evening. It will then use the next three days to move to the Tank Farm Road office building.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
DocT

It turns out people don’t “like” constant propaganda and therefore don’t read the Tribune or buy it. Who could have seen that coming?


It’s not so much that they moved too far left….it’s more that they merely parrot what the sheriff, local authorities and of course the McClatchy brass tells them to print.


Truth is secondary and often antagonistic to the “message” and people hate it.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
04/11/2019 11:11 am
what the

SLO Trib is imploding.


Vote Up15Vote Down 
04/11/2019 8:50 am
Mitch C

The tribune is on its last legs. For what is left they could move into a phone booth. On my morning walks I was accustomed to passing numerous newspaper stands, today there is but one that I am aware of. The problem with the tribune is that they have moved too far left; their reporting is not balanced nor informative. Another institution is about to enter the history books.


Vote Up23Vote Down 
04/11/2019 8:24 am
﻿