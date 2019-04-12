Morro Bay man critically injured in crash with a food truck

April 11, 2019

A Morro Bay man suffered life threatening injuries in a crash with a food truck in Santa Maria on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after noon, Michael Fort, 73, was driving westbound on Main Street when he turned his Toyota Corolla left in front of a catering truck that was also headed westbound. The truck, driven by 65-year-old Guillermo Ridriguez, crashed into the driver’s side of Fort’s Toyota.

A CALSTAR helicopter transported Fort to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, where he is listed in critical condition.

Ridriguez was not injured in the crash.

