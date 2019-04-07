Progressive to challenge Arnold in SLO County District 5 race

Former Atascadero Mayor Ellen Beraud announced Saturday that she will challenge San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold for the District 5 seat on the board of supervisors. [Cal Coast Times]

Beraud, who currently works as a dietician at Atascadero State Hospital, announced her candidacy at the Atascadero City Hall steps. A left leaning Democrat, Beraud has voiced concerns over protecting open space, fighting against offshore oil, anda lack of cordiality with the current members of the board of supervisors.

Beraud has also discussed the need to regulated cannabis as a growing industry and her concerns over a recent disagreement over a proposed large marijuana grow on York Mountain Road in Templeton.

While Arnold voted to allow marijuana cultivation in SLO County, she has voiced concerns over the impacts of large pot grows located next to residences.

Beraud is a member of the SLO County Progressives, she served as a GO Team leader in 2018. During the past five years, consultants for and owners of marijuana businesses have secured multiple leadership roles on the SLO County Democratic Central Committee and the and the SLO County Progressives.

For example, Nick Andre is both a co-chair of the Central Committee and the Progressives, while Quinn Brady is a member of the Central Committee and a co-chair of the Progressives. Both have ownership interest in marijuana businesses in SLO County and have spoken at SLO County Board of Supervisor meetings in support of permissive marijuana growing regulations.

District 5 consists of Atascadero, California Valley, Creston, Garden Farms, Pozo, Santa Margarita and parts of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and Templeton. Republicans edge Democrats in the district by 1,501 registered voters.

The California Primary is scheduled for March 3, 2020.

