SLO City employee guilty of random assault, video

April 15, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo city employee pleaded guilty last month to assaulting two people at Mr.Rick’s in Avilia Beach and was sentenced to 60 days in the SLO County Jail. [Cal Coast Times]

On May 28, 2016, Chris Olcott, a city planning and building department inspector, was having drinks with his wife and another couple at Mr. Rick’s when he noticed Isaac McCormack and Camile Chavez standing behind him at the bar. After glancing back at McCormack and Chavez several times, Olcott pushed Chavez, a special education teacher at Righetti High School.

After he bumped her the second time, Chavez pushed back. Olcott responded by hitting her in the face with his elbow, and knocking her unconscious.

While Chavez lay unconscious on the floor, Olcott punched McCormack in the back of the head three times. Chavez was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she was treated for a concussion. McCormick was also diagnosed with a concussion.

Olcott had not met or spoken to Chavez or McCormack before the assault.

“I was struck by someone I never met before,” McCormick said. “After the bodyguards took him outside, he (Olcott) said, ‘I don’t care, I’ll do it again.’ “

“I do not know what I did to deserve such a thing,” McCormack added.

In Jan. 2018, Olcott stood trial for a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor charge of battery.

The 13 day trial resulted in a hung jury. Chavez said she overheard a juror ask why Olcott should lose his job because of two drunk Mexicans in bar.

At a March 21 hearing, Olcott pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for a dismissal of the felony charge. San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced Olcott to 60 days in jail with a three-year suspended sentence, and ordered him to take alcohol addiction classes. He is slated to turn himself in on May 20.

“I cannot believe they made a deal with him when he is obviously guilty of this,” Chavez said. “Even now, I am still on medication and in therapy.”

