SLO City Manager calls employee’s behavior appalling

April 24, 2019

San Luis Obispo City Manager Derek Johnson called the actions of a city employee during a fight at an Avila Beach bar “appalling” and said that he takes his obligation to the public very seriously. Johnson also said that he was unaware of the unwarranted violence until Cal Coast Times published the video online.

Johnson’s statement

“This week, a video showing a seemingly unwarranted act of violence by Mr. Christopher Olcott, on two other individuals in May 2016 was released online. The City had not seen the video prior to its publication and did not have any detailed understanding of the underlying facts of the case, until the video appeared online this week. Immediately after becoming aware of the video, the City placed Mr. Olcott on administrative leave out of the work place.

“The actions depicted in the video are appalling and we share the community’s shock in this incident. We are committed to a thorough and expeditious review of all available information from the criminal trial and other relevant information to determine whether there is a nexus between the off-duty crime and Mr. Olcott’s employment. The focus of the investigation will be on Mr. Olcott’s ability to perform the duties of his job effectively and in the interests of workplace and community safety.

“There have been understandable questions regarding why the City did not take any employment action against Mr. Olcott sooner. It is not the City’s general practice to monitor the private, off-duty activities of its non-sworn employees. Peace Officers are required to report off-duty criminal activities, the City is notified of Department of Motor Vehicle designated violations for all employees who drive City vehicles and we would also be advised of relevant off-duty conduct by employees who work with children.

“We hold all employees to a high standard of service and behavior, and we take our obligation to maintain public trust very seriously. All public employees understand that the public has a right to expect that we conduct ourselves in a manner that reflects our community values. Community and workplace safety and the impacts of Mr. Olcott’s conduct on the public’s perception of safety and confidence in the City will be primary considerations in our confidential personnel investigation.”

Loading...