SLO County gas prices nearly highest in the nation

April 20, 2019

Amid a spike in gas prices across California, drivers are paying more at the pump in San Luis Obispo County than in nearly every other region nationwide. [Cal Coast Times]

As of Saturday morning, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in SLO County is $4.197, according to AAA. Only four counties in California, all of which have populations of less than 20,000 people, currently have higher average gas prices than SLO County.

In Los Angeles and San Francisco counties, where drivers often pay more at the pump, the current average gas prices are $4.078 and $4.163 respectively. Statewide, the average is $4.028, more than $1 more than the national average of $2.842.

Gas prices have spiked in California in recent weeks, with drivers in the state now paying the highest amount at the pump since July 2014. One month ago, the state average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.374.

AAA attributes the sharp gas price increase in California largely to both expected and unexpected maintenance upgrades and repairs taking place at refineries. Six of California’s 10 refineries have recently seen reductions in output, gasoline included, because of maintenance work and repairs.

Imports are currently helping resupply gasoline in California while refineries undergo repairs, but transportation expenses subsequently increased, and the added costs were passed on to the consumer. Additionally, there is currently a switchover to the more expensive summer-blend gasoline, which causes prices to increase nationwide.


Rich in MB

This is a good thing folks.

Higher carbon fuel taxes result in less consumption and that results in less CO2 released.

The SLO County Princes have also BANNED Natural Gas appliances from New Construction and remodels, so just want until those happy folks get their first electric bill for their electric hot water heaters, dryers and Stoves. If CO2 really is as Bad as they say, then this is a small price to pay to save the world for China…..Right…..


04/20/2019 11:49 am
kettle

“The SLO County Princes have also BANNED Natural Gas appliances from New Construction and remodels, ”


This is simply not true and it is Fud/fake info.


04/20/2019 2:04 pm
tomsquawk

funny how the refineries all go down at once this time of the year


04/20/2019 11:27 am
Rambunctious

Do we here in California have any representatives watching out for us?…why are they allowing us to be ripped off?…..


04/20/2019 11:06 am
rockhound1965

This is news?

Of course they are! Duh.

Any coastal community that relies on heavily on tourism and development to fund it’s infrastructure has expensive gas.

Who’s complaining? Any person who doesn’t drive a fuel efficient vehicle. Or any moron who applauded Pres.Trump overturning rules requiring cars be fuel efficient. I didn’t think that was your demographic.


04/20/2019 10:57 am
Rambunctious

Do you mean a government subsidized fuel efficient vehicle?….


04/20/2019 11:49 am
shelworth

My Sister who lives back East sends me pics of the gas prices, so I send her pics of the beach when she’s blurred in snow.


04/20/2019 10:55 am
kayaknut

And yet we still don’t have money for road maintenance, I wonder where all that new tax went to?????? salaries, perhaps????


04/20/2019 10:44 am
﻿