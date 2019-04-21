SLO residents try to fight house fire, do not succeed

A pair of San Luis Obispo residents attempted to extinguish a fire in their granny unit using cups of water on Saturday, but they did not succeed, and they ended up displaced by the blaze. [KSBY]

Shortly before 4 p.m., a bathroom fan caught on fire in a granny unit behind a home near Mitchell Drive and Broad Street. Fire dropped onto the bathroom floor as the residents inside tried to extinguish the blaze.

The fire soon spread into the attic. The residents managed to escape their unit uninjured.

San Luis Obispo firefighters arrived and pulled the ceiling down to fight the blaze from below. Firefighters also cut a hole in the roof of the unit to let the smoke out.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the granny unit sustained significant ceiling damage, as well as electrical system damage. A building inspector reg-tagged the structure, and officials estimate it will be a few weeks before the unit is habitable again.

