Teens stabbed during fight over stolen marijuana

April 19, 2019

A clash between two groups of teenagers over stolen marijuana products morphed into a chase through a pair of North County cities, culminating in a fight in which one juvenile stabbed two teens around the corner from the Paso Robles Police Department. In California, you must be at least 21-years-old to have, purchase or use recreational cannabis. [Cal Coast Times]



On Thursday afternoon, a fight broke out near the police department at Pine and 10th streets. Paso Robles officers arrived at the scene and contacted two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old, who said an 18-year-old man a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed and just arrived at a local hospital, a police department news release states.

One victim suffered four stab wounds to the arm, torso and pelvis, while the other was stabbed under the arm. Neither victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The altercation occurred as a result of a theft that took place the previous day, police said. Three juveniles had stolen marijuana products and vape pods from one of the eventual stabbing victims.

Following the theft, the juvenile victim enlisted the help of numerous friends in an attempt to find the three suspects and recover his stolen marijuana and vape products.

At some point, the two groups encountered one another, and a chase ensued starting Atascadero and ending near the Paso Robles police department.

Both stabbing victims and several of their friends cornered the suspects and began to fight. One of the 17-year-old suspects was in possession of a knife, and he stabbed both victims.

The victims then left the scene and went to the hospital. Officers found several items of stolen property at the scene, as well as a knife.

Officers arrested one 17-year-old boy and took him in custody on charges of theft and assault with a deadly weapon. Additionally, police released two other juvenile suspects to their relatives and will forward theft charges against them to the district attorney’s office.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Officers are asking anyone who has information about the case to call the police department at (805) 237-6464 or to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

