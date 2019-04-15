Underwear clad burglar found in ceiling of Santa Barbara business
A police K-9 located a burglar hiding inside the ventilation rafters of a Santa Barbara business early Sunday morning, and authorities then used a fire truck to get the suspect, who was wearing nothing but his underwear, off the roof of the building. [Cal Coast Times]
Early in the morning, an alarm went off at the business, and officers discovered a man had broken in and was possibly still inside the building, according to police. The police department’s K9, Loki, located the man inside the ventilation rafters of the ceiling.
Officers took the man into custody on top of the roof, and authorities used the ladder of the fire truck to bring the suspect down to the street.
