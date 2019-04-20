Woman killed in 5 vehicle crash at Oceano Dunes

A woman died Friday night following a five-vehicle crash at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, according to KSBY.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the vehicles collided south of the Vent Pipe area. Dispatchers sent multiple emergency personal to the state park, which was crowded with tourists because of the holiday weekend.

First on the scene, park rangers performed CPR on the unresponsive woman and were able to restart blood flow. After arriving at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, the woman’s condition deteriorated and she died.

The diseased woman’s name and the names of the other victims are not being released at this time pending notifications of relatives.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

