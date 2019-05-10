Armed Arroyo Grande man arrested for stalking

May 10, 2019

Santa Maria police arrested an Arroyo Grande man for stalking last week while in possession of an assortment of weapons. [Cal Coast Times]

Detectives had been conducting a stalking investigation for several days when they identified Thomas Simmons, 31, as a suspect, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. On May 3, detectives sought help from Arroyo Grande police officers in tracking down Simmons.

Arroyo Grande officers spotted Simmons driving and stopped him.

Police found an assault rifle with loaded high-capacity magazines, a loaded handgun and additional ammunition inside Simmons’s vehicle. Officers then turned Simmons over to Santa Maria detectives.

Subsequently, investigators served a warrant at Simmons’s home and found various other firearms and ammunition.

Officers arrested Simmons for felony stalking and dissuading a witness and booked him into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone who has information about the case or similar cases to call Detective Stowasser at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2288.

