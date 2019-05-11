Elks awards scholarships to South County high school seniors

May 11, 2019

The Oceano and Five Cities Elks Lodge awarded over $11,000 in college scholarships to seniors from Arroyo Grande High School, Nipomo High School, Lopez High School and Central Coast New Tech High School at a dinner on May 3. [Cal Coast Times]

As part of Elks Youth Recognition Week, the group awarded five $2,000 Teenager of the Year awards, one $500 Ladies of the Elks Scholarship, and one $500 Past Exalted Ruler Association Scholarship. The Lodge also recognized an Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship recipient with a $4,000 award.

Over 75 students, counselors, principals, and Elks members attended the awards dinner where Lodge Exalted Ruler Scott Alguire and Scholarship Chairman Sean Pringle presented awards to students.

The Oceano and Five Cities Elks Lodge has been serving the Central Coast for over 46 years, during which time it has provided more than $1,090,000 in donations across various causes in the Five Cities Community.

Scholarship recipients:

Arroyo Grande High School Teenagers of the Year:

Daniela Gomez and Steven Dykstra

Nipomo High School Teenagers of the Year:

Taylor Robertson and Jaime Rodriguez

Central Coast New Tech High School Teenager of the Year:

Riley Stewart

Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Recipient:

Carson Murray

