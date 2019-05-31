Paso Robles apartment complex owner ordered to stop collecting rent

May 31, 2019

A San Luis Obispo judge has issued a temporary restraining order requiring a Paso Robles apartment complex that was allegedly infested with vermin and plagued with numerous other hazards to stop collecting rent until necessary repairs are made. [KSBY]

Earlier this month, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of current and former tenants of Grand View Apartments located at 102 through 240 Spring Street. The suit alleges a vermin infestation, which has included bed bugs, cockroaches and rats, has spanned the last four years. The apartment complex has also been plagued by severe mold and dangerous gas and electric lines, according to the suit.

Other issues at the complex include raw sewage outside of apartment units; a sewage backup; water leaks in sinks and showers; frequent lack of hot water; flooding in the parking lot; broken windows; damaged flooring; improperly placed stoves; a lack of air conditioners; malfunctioning refrigerators and heaters; and a lack of functioning smoke and CO2 detectors. The SLO County Health Agency visited the property to investigate a cockroach infestation and requested that action be taken on the matter, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs allege they have suffered for several years from flu-like symptoms, allergies, stomach pain, headaches, rashes and insect bites. When the plaintiffs would tell the on-site handyman or property manager about the issues, they would be bounced back and forth between the two or given excuses as to why the problems could not be fixed, the suit alleges.

On May 7, The SLO Legal Assistance Foundation (SLOLAF), along the Hutkin Law Firm, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Grand View tenants. In addition to naming Grand View Apartments, the lawsuit also names property owners Ebrahim and Fahimeh Madadi, as well as property manager Nicolle Davis.

SLOLAF Legal Director Stephanie Barclay said in a statement that her organization plans to make sure repairs to the apartment complex are made before tenants return to paying rent.

“We intend to make sure that Grand View Apartments are put in safe and habitable condition for the tenants before any more rent is collected, that the tenants are properly relocated while the repairs are being made and are ultimately compensated for the damages they suffered,” Barclay said.

A court hearing to discuss the apartment complex repairs is scheduled for July 11.

