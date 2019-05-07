Report ranks SLO High as top Central Coast high school
May 7, 2019
U.S. News & World Report has released its latest state and national rankings of public high schools, in which San Luis Obispo High performs favorably, outpacing other schools in SLO and Santa Barbara counties. [Cal Coast Times]
Schools received scores of from from 0 to 100, as well as state and national rankings. U.S. News scores and ranks schools based on criteria including performance on state-mandated tests, graduation rates, participation in college-level courses and performance on college-level exams.
Private schools are excluded from the rankings because their students are not required to take the statewide accountability tests that are issued to public school students. No school in SLO County or northern Santa Barbara County cracked the top 200 schools in California nor the top 1,000 schools nationwide.
SLO High’s 91.86 score, as well its state ranking of 213 and national ranking of 1,404, were tops among local high schools. Orcutt Academy narrowly trailed SLO High with a score of 91.41 and state and national rankings of 223 and 1,481 respectively.
The scores and rankings of other Central Coast schools varied significantly. Paso Robles High (80.98), Arroyo Grande High (78.44), Morro Bay (74.35) and Nipomo High (69.47) followed SLO High and Orcutt Academy in the Central Coast rankings.
Ernest Righetti High (37.65) performed the worst among Central Coast schools. Righetti High, which ranked 10,752 out of more than 17,000 schools nationwide, was the only local campus to fall in the bottom half of the national rankings.
Below are the scores and rankings of Central Coast high schools:
San Luis Obispo High
Score: 91.86
State ranking: 213
National ranking: 1,404
Orcutt Academy
Score: 91.41
State ranking: 223
National ranking: 1,481
Paso Robles High
Score: 80.98
State ranking: 482
National ranking: 3,280
Arroyo Grande High
Score: 78.44
State ranking: 536
National ranking: 3,178
Morro Bay High
Score: 74.35
State ranking: 649
National ranking: 4,424
Nipomo High
Score: 69.47
State ranking: 740
National ranking: 5,265
Atascadero High
Score: 62.46
State ranking: 856
National ranking: 6,473
Pioneer Valley High
Score: 60.43
State ranking: 896
National ranking: 6,823
Central Coast New Tech High
Score: 58.93
State ranking: 918
National ranking: 7,082
Santa Maria High
Score: 52.84
State ranking: 996
National ranking: 8,132
Ernest Righetti High
Score: 37.65
State ranking: 1,140
National ranking: 10,752
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines