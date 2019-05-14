Front Page  »  

SLO County official resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

May 14, 2019

Daniel “Colt” Esenwein

By KAREN VELIE

Daniel “Colt” Esenwein resigned as director of the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment made by several female employees, according to county sources. [Cal Coast Times]

During the investigation, Esenwein spent approximately a month on paid administrative leave. Esenwein submitted his resignation last week.

After former public works director Wade Horton became SLO County’s chief administrative officer in 2017, the county had a vacancy to fill. Following a lengthy selection process, in April 2018, the SLO County Board of Supervisors approved a contract that provided Esenwein $272,950 a year in total compensation.

Like Horton, Esenwein is a United States Navy veteran, having served in the Navy from 1990 to 1994. Esenwein also previously worked as the deputy public works director of Stanislaus County.

Cal Coast Times has submitted requests, under the Public Records Act, for records of the allegations and the investigation into sexual harassment.


18
oldlososgardner

As a government employee, when a potential employer calls for a background check, the County is obliged by law to answer only the following questions.


1. Did Mr. Esenwein work for you?

2. What were the dates of his employment?

3. Was this his last salary compensation?


Nothing can be asked about the deportment of a government employee,, i.e., did he abuse his sick leave/vacation, why is he not working for you anymore, what type of an employee was he.

As a past government employee, we were told in the early 90’s we could only answer the three above questions.


05/15/2019 9:07 am
