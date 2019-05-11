Thieves nab thousand of dollars in goods from SLO Target

A pair of thieves allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the San Luis Obispo Target store on Tuesday, making use of an emergency exit and a getaway vehicle in order to do so. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3 p.m., the two suspects stole the merchandise by pushing a cart out of an emergency exit and fleeing in a vehicle, according to San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell. Police are circulating surveillance images of the suspects on social media.

The images are timestamped at about 30 to 40 minutes before the theft allegedly occurred. The photos appear to show the suspects walking out of a Target exit without any merchandise.

Commenters on the SLO Police Department Facebook have responded to the social media post by saying thieves appear to be repeatedly targeting the San Luis Obispo Target. Facebook commenters also claimed the store does not have quality surveillance cameras.

Officers responded saying, “Actually, the majority of people still get recognized despite the camera quality.”

