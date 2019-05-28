Thieves utilize a backhoe to nab Atascadero bank’s ATM

May 28, 2019

A thief or thieves used a backhoe to try to steal an ATM from an Atascadero bank Monday night, ultimately giving up on the effort after partially removing the machine, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:30 p.m., the thief or thieves arrived at Pacific Premier Bank in the 7400 block of El Camino Real. After using the backhoe to partially remove the ATM, the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

Officers arrived and found the ATM in the bank parking lot. The backhoe and a truck were also left behind.

The truck had been reported stolen out of Paso Robles earlier in the evening. Investigators request that anyone who has information about the case call Sgt. Jeff Wilshusen at (805) 470-5035.

