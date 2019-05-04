Train crashed into man in Pismo Beach

After reports of a man struck by a train in Pismo Beach of Friday, law enforcement and fire personnel conducted an extensive search, with officers temporarily giving up before eventually locating the person in the emergency room. [Cal Coast Times]

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Doherty, survived the collision with non-life threatening injuries to his arm and hand. Doherty was struck by a train while walking near the 400 block of S. Dolliver Street at about 5 p.m., according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Starting at about 5:35 p.m., Pismo Beach police conducted an extensive search of the area with help from Grover Beach officers, Five Cities fire personnel, Cal Fire, San Luis Ambulance and a CHP helicopter. Authorities called off the search after they failed to find Doherty.

Then at 6:28 p.m., authorities located Doherty at the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Emergency Room. Doherty said he was given a ride to the emergency room after being struck by the train.

The incident halted Amtrak train traffic in the area for more than an hour.

