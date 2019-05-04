Train crashed into man in Pismo Beach
May 4, 2019
After reports of a man struck by a train in Pismo Beach of Friday, law enforcement and fire personnel conducted an extensive search, with officers temporarily giving up before eventually locating the person in the emergency room. [Cal Coast Times]
The man, later identified as 38-year-old Brian Doherty, survived the collision with non-life threatening injuries to his arm and hand. Doherty was struck by a train while walking near the 400 block of S. Dolliver Street at about 5 p.m., according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.
Starting at about 5:35 p.m., Pismo Beach police conducted an extensive search of the area with help from Grover Beach officers, Five Cities fire personnel, Cal Fire, San Luis Ambulance and a CHP helicopter. Authorities called off the search after they failed to find Doherty.
Then at 6:28 p.m., authorities located Doherty at the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Emergency Room. Doherty said he was given a ride to the emergency room after being struck by the train.
The incident halted Amtrak train traffic in the area for more than an hour.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines