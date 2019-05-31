Woman finds burglar inside her Paso Robles home

A Paso Robles woman confronted a man who broke into her home Wednesday morning, prompting a police search that resulted in the arrest of the burglar. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:20 a.m., a man entered the house in the 2800 block of Park Street. The woman was upstairs at the time, and she heard noise, police said.

The woman confronted the suspect, who ran out the door and through a wood fence.

As the suspect fled, the woman called police, and officers headed toward her house. While en route, an officer noticed a man running away from the area on the railroad tracks.

Officers managed to catch the man, who matched the description of the suspect.

The victim confirmed to police that the man they caught was the person who entered her house. Police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Joseph Godrey of Atascadero.

Officers arrested Godfrey for first-degree residential burglary and possession of drugs and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail. Godfrey remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000.

