Couple suspected of committing suicide in Goleta parking lot

June 15, 2019

Investigators suspect two elderly people found dead in a vehicle parked in Goleta Thursday afternoon took their own lives, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

About 1 p.m., emergency personnel found the couple in a vehicle parked on a lot on the 6800 block of Cortona Drive. The 87-year-old man and the 80-year-old woman are suspected to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning; autopsy reports are pending.

The names of the deceased have not been released. An investigation is ongoing.

