Fast moving fire in Shandon burns 1,000 acres
June 12, 2019
A vegetation fire quickly spread across the Shandon area Wednesday afternoon, burning approximately 1,000 acres. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 1 p.m., the McMillan Fire was reported burning east of McMillan Canyon Road on Highway 46. Breezy conditions are helping spread the blaze.
The fire is 20 percent contained, as of 3 p.m.
