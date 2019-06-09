Multiple fires burn in North County
June 9, 2019
Firefighters quickly extinguished multiple small fires that ignited in San Luis Obispo County on Saturday, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]
Warm temperatures and light winds fanned small fires in the Lake Nacimento area, near Soda Lake, near the Santa Margarita KOA and in the Paso Robles area.
In mid-afternoon, a fire scorched two acres and two structures north of Lake Nacimiento off Bee Rock Road. The fire, which was reported outside a residence, took down power lines.
In late afternoon, firefighters responded to a brush fire near the KOA campground on the road to Santa Margarita Lake. The fire burned about 1.5 acres.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines