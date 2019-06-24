Paso Robles fires destroy mobile home, vehicle and more
June 24, 2019
Two fires burned a combined total of about five acres near Paso Robles on Sunday, with the second blaze also destroying a mobile home and a car. [Cal Coast Times]
First, a caller reported a fire east of Paso Robles near Highway 46 at 4730 Drive. Cal Fire initially stated in a tweet the blaze was burning a garage and outbuilding but later said no vehicles or structures were damaged.
The two-acre fire burned grass and “random articles of man-made items,” according to Cal Fire. The agency said in another tweet that the fire threatened five structures.
Later, a caller reported a fire at a mobile home northeast of Paso Robles near Estrella and Airport roads. The blaze burned a single wide mobile home and three acres of heavy brush, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire stated the second blaze also burned a large amount of man-made items. Photos show the fire burned a trailer and at least one vehicle
Officials are investigating the causes of the two fires.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines